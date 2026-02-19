Global and Regional MarketsNews

TPAO partners with Shell on Black Sea exploration offshore Bulgaria

Feb 19, 2026
Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) signed a partnership agreement with Shell to jointly pursue exploration activities in the Block 1-26 Khan Tervel Field, located in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea.

Under the terms of the agreement, TPAO will become a partner in the exploration license operated by Shell. The license covers an area of just over 3,800 sq km and lies in proximity to Turkey’s Sakarya Gas Field, offering structural and geological continuity across the northern Black Sea basin.

The license will be held for five years, with seismic operations planned first and exploration drilling expected to follow pending results.

