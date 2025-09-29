Touchstone delivers Cascadura-4ST2 X well drilling results

Touchstone Exploration provided an operational update on its Ortoire block activities, including drilling results from the Cascadura-4 development well (Cas-4ST2X). Operations at Cascadura-4ST2 resumed on 16 August, using Star Valley land-based drilling rig #205, and the well reached a total depth of 5,896 ft on 22 September. Cascadura-4ST2X represents the third well drilled into the A block of Cascadura to encounter sands within the targeted reservoir.

The well was originally programmed to evaluate the Herrera Gr7bc sands to a depth of approximately 6,100 ft. However, after encountering gas-charged sands in the lower portion of the well, circulation was lost, leading the company to conclude drilling operations earlier than planned.

During the pull-out, the drill string became stuck and despite extensive recovery efforts, could not be freed. The company has elected to complete the well for production using a combination of casing and the drill string, enabling access to the gas-charged intervals identified while drilling.

Although open-hole logs could not be acquired, offset well data and real-time drilling information confirm that the well intersected Herrera Gr7bc sands.

Completion operations on the Cascadura-5 well will begin immediately. All tie-in equipment is on location and the well will be tested directly through the Cascadura natural gas facility following completion. Cas-4ST2X will undergo final completion and tie-in once equipment and a service rig are on site.

Following completion of Pad B operations, the drilling rig will move to the Central block location identified as Carapal Ridge-3, where site construction is approximately 60 percent complete. The location is expected to be drill-ready by the end of October.