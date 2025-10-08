NOV taking look at nuclear-powered drillships

Offshore rigs are utilizing a variety of technologies to reduce carbon emission reductions, including battery power, selective catalytic reduction and alternative fuels. But if the industry is to reach its net-zero ambitions, it will need to push even further, said Zack Stewart, VP of Sales – Western Hemisphere at NOV. Speaking at the 2025 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, Mr Stewart discussed the potential for drillships to be powered by nuclear reactors. This, he said, could significantly reduce the environmental impact of offshore E&P by eliminating diesel fuel consumption on the rig. In this video interview with DC taken from the conference, Mr Stewart outlined the steps needed to take nuclear-powered drillships from concept to reality.