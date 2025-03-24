News

Stena Carron is awarded DNV’s Abate(P) notation

Mar 24, 2025
0 371 1 minute read
Stena Carron becomes the second Stena Drilling drillship to be awarded DNV’s Abate (P) notation

Following the success of her sister vessel, Stena DrillMAX, Stena Carron has become the second Stena Drilling drillship to be awarded DNV’s Abate(P) notation. This achievement reflects the company’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the implementation of advanced technical and operational measures.

The DNV Abate(P) notation is industry-recognized for representing best practices in emissions abatement. As oil and gas operators and drilling contractors align to reach their net-zero targets, the Abate(P) notation marks a significant step in this journey, acknowledging units that demonstrate concrete progress in emission reduction.

Stena Drilling has also adopted a certified ISO 50001 energy management system across the fleet, as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to reduce our carbon footprint.

Andrew Calderwood, the Energy Performance Superintendent at Stena Drilling, highlights the significance of the Abate (P) notation, emphasizing that it serves as a formal recognition of the energy efficiency initiatives successfully implemented on the Stena Carron. He further acknowledges the ongoing commitment of the vessel’s crew and engineering support teams in maintaining a high level of energy awareness. Their dedication to sustainable operations and continuous improvement plays a crucial role in enhancing the vessel’s overall efficiency and reducing its environmental footprint.

Mar 24, 2025
0 371 1 minute read

Related Articles

Aker Solutions completes Gyda decommissioning project

Aker Solutions completes Gyda decommissioning project

Mar 24, 2025
Shell invests in the Gato do Mato project in Brazil's pre-salt

Shell invests in the Gato do Mato project in Brazil’s pre-salt

Mar 24, 2025
The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q1 Technology Forum, held 18 March at Premium Oilfield Solutions in Houston, Texas.

Photo Gallery: IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q1 Technology Forum, 18 March, Houston, Texas

Mar 21, 2025
Petrogas Achieves Milestone with Successful Sidetrack Well at A12 Platform

Petrogas achieves milestone with sidetrack well at A12 platform

Mar 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button