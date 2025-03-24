Stena Carron is awarded DNV’s Abate(P) notation

Following the success of her sister vessel, Stena DrillMAX, Stena Carron has become the second Stena Drilling drillship to be awarded DNV’s Abate(P) notation. This achievement reflects the company’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the implementation of advanced technical and operational measures.

The DNV Abate(P) notation is industry-recognized for representing best practices in emissions abatement. As oil and gas operators and drilling contractors align to reach their net-zero targets, the Abate(P) notation marks a significant step in this journey, acknowledging units that demonstrate concrete progress in emission reduction.

Stena Drilling has also adopted a certified ISO 50001 energy management system across the fleet, as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to reduce our carbon footprint.

Andrew Calderwood, the Energy Performance Superintendent at Stena Drilling, highlights the significance of the Abate (P) notation, emphasizing that it serves as a formal recognition of the energy efficiency initiatives successfully implemented on the Stena Carron. He further acknowledges the ongoing commitment of the vessel’s crew and engineering support teams in maintaining a high level of energy awareness. Their dedication to sustainable operations and continuous improvement plays a crucial role in enhancing the vessel’s overall efficiency and reducing its environmental footprint.