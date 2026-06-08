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Sonatrach drilling unit ENAFOR signs Niger JV deal with SONIDEP

Jun 8, 2026
0 52 Less than a minute
Sonatrach drilling unit ENAFOR signs Niger JV deal with SONIDEP

Sonatrach subsidiary ENAFOR and Niger’s state petroleum company SONIDEP signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture for oil and gas drilling operations in Niger.

Under a separate MOU, Sonatrach geophysics subsidiary ENAGEO and SONIDEP agreed to cooperate on seismic data acquisition and processing across Niger in support of hydrocarbon exploration. A third agreement, between fuel distribution subsidiary NAFTAL and SONIDEP, covers petroleum product distribution, filling center development, training and the creation of a joint venture for bitumen manufacturing, distribution and storage.

Jun 8, 2026
0 52 Less than a minute

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