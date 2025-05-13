Global and Regional MarketsNews

Sonatrach, Abraj to form joint venture

May 13, 2025
0 308 Less than a minute
Sonatrach, Abraj to form joint venture

Sontrach and Abraj Energy Services signed a term sheet in anticipation of the creation of a joint venture specializing in oil services. The term sheet defines the main technical, legal, economic and commercial conditions to assess the opportunity and feasibility of creating a joint company for integrated oil services in Algeria, intervening in particular in drilling, work over, well services and integrated project management. It will give priority to the Algerian market, while expanding its scope of intervention to international markets.

May 13, 2025
0 308 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Eni starts production from Merakes East field, offshore Indonesia

May 14, 2025
Sinopec sets new vertical well depth record of 5,300 m

Sinopec sets new vertical well depth record of 5,300 m

May 14, 2025

Intelligent completion system enables continuous communication with downhole tools

May 14, 2025

OTC workshop brings high school students closer to energy production

May 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button