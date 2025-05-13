Sonatrach, Abraj to form joint venture

Sontrach and Abraj Energy Services signed a term sheet in anticipation of the creation of a joint venture specializing in oil services. The term sheet defines the main technical, legal, economic and commercial conditions to assess the opportunity and feasibility of creating a joint company for integrated oil services in Algeria, intervening in particular in drilling, work over, well services and integrated project management. It will give priority to the Algerian market, while expanding its scope of intervention to international markets.