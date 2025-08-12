Halliburton advances Summit Knowledge digital ecosystem with SK Well Pages

Halliburton unveiled its new Summit Knowledge (SK) digital ecosystem. SK Well Pages features an all-in-one electric submersible pump (ESP) workspace and equips operators with insight to make decisions for optimal production.

SK Well Pages draws on ESP experience and data science techniques to provide data visibility with customizable and intuitive dashboards for proactive monitoring of real-time pump performance, surface sensors and production data. The SK digital ecosystem integrates with other Halliburton tools like SpyGlass pump sizing software and the Intelevate platform for remote monitoring and control. Predictive models, intelligent alerts and trend analyses help minimize downtime and increase production.