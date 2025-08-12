Innovating While Drilling®News

Halliburton advances Summit Knowledge digital ecosystem with SK Well Pages

Aug 12, 2025
0 176 Less than a minute
Halliburton advances Summit Knowledge digital ecosystem with SK Well Pages

Halliburton unveiled its new Summit Knowledge (SK) digital ecosystem. SK Well Pages features an all-in-one electric submersible pump (ESP) workspace and equips operators with insight to make decisions for optimal production.

SK Well Pages draws on ESP experience and data science techniques to provide data visibility with customizable and intuitive dashboards for proactive monitoring of real-time pump performance, surface sensors and production data. The SK digital ecosystem integrates with other Halliburton tools like SpyGlass pump sizing software and the Intelevate platform for remote monitoring and control. Predictive models, intelligent alerts and trend analyses help minimize downtime and increase production.

Aug 12, 2025
0 176 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Vantage Drilling completes sale of the Tungsten Explorer

Vantage sells Tungsten Explorer to JV with TotalEnergies

Aug 12, 2025
Berry drills 3-milers in Uinta, cuts costs by $500,000 per well

Berry drills 3-milers in Uinta, cuts costs by $500,000 per well

Aug 12, 2025

H&P deploys FlexRobotics on Permian rig

Aug 12, 2025
Expro Marks Major Milestone in International Expansion with First Fully Remote Five-Plug Cementing Operation in Saudi Arabia

Expro delivers remote five-plug cementing operation, Saudi Arabia

Aug 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button