SLB wins multi-year drilling support contracts in Oman

Jan 28, 2026
SLB was awarded two five-year contracts by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to supply wellheads and artificial lift technologies for operations in Block-6, Oman’s largest oil and gas concession.

The contracts include the provision of low-pressure, high-pressure and thermal wellheads, as well as electric submersible pumps (ESPs) and progressive cavity pumps (PCPs). These solutions are expected to increase recovery rates and extend the productive life of Block-6 assets. Key milestones include expanding local manufacturing capabilities and introducing made-in-Oman gate valve production within six months of commencement.

Wellheads will be produced at SLB’s Rusayl production center, and ESPs will be assembled at its Nizwa assembly, repair and testing center. SLB will deploy advanced technologies including the 15k SOLIDrill modular compact wellhead system, ESP surveillance systems and ESP permanent magnet motors, which reduce power consumption and enhance sustainability.

