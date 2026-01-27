Akrake finishes drilling AK-2H well as Sèmè Field nears production restart

Akrake Petroleum is completing drilling operations on the AK-2H horizontal production well in the Sèmè Field, offshore Block 1 in Benin, with the well expected to be ready for production in the first week of February 2026.

The AK-2H well is designed to drain the western section of the Sèmè Field’s H6 reservoir. Over the coming days, the well will be completed and made production-ready by running screens across the reservoir sandstone and installing a down-hole electrical submersible pump (ESP).

The mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) Stella Energy 1 and the floating storage & offloading unit (FSO) Kristina are in the final stages of installation at the field, positioning the development for imminent first oil.