ONGC spuds AND-P-1 deepwater stratigraphic well offshore Andaman

Jan 28, 2026
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) spudded the AND-P-1 stratigraphic well in the Andaman offshore region as part of India’s offshore exploration program aimed at expanding geological understanding of frontier basins.

The well was spudded on 27 January 2026 and is located approximately 267 nautical mi from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ONGC said the operation required extensive logistical planning and execution due to the remote offshore location and the technical challenges associated with frontier deepwater drilling.

AND-P-1 is designed to acquire critical subsurface data to evaluate geological formations, hydrocarbon systems and sedimentary sequences in the Andaman Basin. The well will support basin-scale interpretation and help assess the hydrocarbon potential of one of India’s least explored offshore regions.

