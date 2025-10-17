Innovating While Drilling®News

SLB, SBM collaborate on digital solutions to improve uptime performance

Oct 17, 2025
SLB and SBM entered into an exclusive digital alliance to optimize the performance of offshore production systems. The companies will create an AI-powered digital ecosystem that improves uptime performance and reduces total cost of ownership for offshore operators.

The digital ecosystem will allow offshore asset operators across operations, maintenance and engineering to identify and resolve emerging challenges before they escalate. This will be achieved through real-time, contextualized insights drawn from the full asset infrastructure, including subsea wells, risers, flowlines and topside systems workflows.

