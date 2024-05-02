SLB OneSubsea, Subsea7, Equinor team up for exploratory work

SLB announced the signing of a new long-term collaboration agreement between Equinor and the Subsea Integration Alliance (which comprises OneSubsea and Subsea7). It paves the way for exploratory work to begin on two projects: the Wisting field in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway, and Bay Du Nord, located approximately 500 km northeast of St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The agreement enables early information sharing, technology innovation and other collaborative benefits critical to unlocking more subsea projects by making them economically viable.

“Equinor is working hard to improve and mature the Wisting and Bay du Nord projects. Selecting the supplier at this early stage, is a new way of approaching project development for us, and a vote of confidence to Subsea Integration Alliance,” said Trond Bokn, Senior VP of Project Development at Equinor.

The agreement paves the way for collaboration to begin immediately on early, joint concept studies for two major projects. Additionally, any resulting EPCI execution would be directly awarded to the alliance, if a final investment decision (FID) is made.