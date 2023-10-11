Kosmos Energy discovers oil at Tiberius well in US Gulf of Mexico

Kosmos Energy announced an oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico at the Tiberius exploration well.

The Tiberius exploration well tested a four-way structural trap in the outboard Wilcox trend, located in Keathley Canyon Block 964. The well encountered approximately 75 m of net oil pay in the primary Wilcox target. Wireline logging has been completed and casing is currently being run to the target depth to enable the well to be used as a future oil producer. The Tiberius well is located in approximately 2,300 m of water and was drilled to a total vertical depth of approximately 7,800 m.

Kosmos will now undertake rock and fluid analysis to confirm the production potential of the reservoir and will work with partners on subsea development options.

“The Gulf of Mexico is an advantaged basin with top quartile carbon emissions, and discoveries like Tiberius can bring lower carbon U.S. supply to meet near-term growing oil demand,” said Andrew G. Inglis, Chairman and CEO of Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos is the operator of the well and have a 33.34% working interest alongside Occidental and Equinor ASA (both 33.33%).