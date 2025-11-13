NewsSafety and ESG

Saipem launches smart harness for workers at height

Nov 13, 2025
Saipem launches LiSa Hyper Harness, the smart harness for greater safety of workers at height

Saipem introduced the LiSa Hyper Harness, a sensor-equipped safety harness designed to monitor how workers connect to fall-protection systems during operations at height. The device detects missing or incorrect connections and emits an acoustic warning similar to a car seatbelt alert. It also transmits a notification to a supervisor for follow-up.

The LiSa Hyper Harness was designed by Saipem and developed with two Italian partners: Confezioni Mario De Cecco, which supplies personal protective equipment and will distribute the harness commercially; and R13 Technology, a technology startup and academic spin-off.

Production is underway, and Saipem plans to deploy the harness across its worksites. The company said it is also evaluating opportunities to make the system available to clients and partners working at height.

