NewsThe Offshore Frontier

DeepOcean awarded installation work on Equinor gas project

Nov 13, 2025
0 208 1 minute read
DeepOcean awarded installation work on gas project by Equinor

DeepOcean was awarded a contract by Equinor to provide various subsea construction and installation activities as part of the Snorre Export and Import Gas Project (SNEIG) for offshore execution in 2026.

The SNEIG project is part of the broader Snorre Expansion Project, which aims to extend the production life of the Snorre oil and gas field beyond 2040. The Snorre field is located in the Tampen area of the northern North Sea, in water depths of 300–350 m.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes installation of a subsea safety isolation valve (SSIV), a subsea umbilical, and tie-in to the existing pipeline using connectors and associated tooling from the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) pool.

DeepOcean will also provide preparatory subsea construction activities include isolation pig tracking, pipeline coating removal and cutting operations. Suitable crossings for the new umbilical will also be prepared and installed at the field before various mechanical completion and commissioning activities are performed.

Nov 13, 2025
0 208 1 minute read

Related Articles

Saipem launches LiSa Hyper Harness, the smart harness for greater safety of workers at height

Saipem launches smart harness for workers at height

Nov 13, 2025
Vår Energi makes third oil discovery in the Goliat Area

Vår Energi confirms oil in appraisal well near the Goliat field in the Barents Sea

Nov 13, 2025
Equinor transfers operatorship of Peregrino to PRIO

Equinor transfers operatorship of Peregrino to PRIO

Nov 13, 2025
Arrow brings Mateguafa-5 onstream after drilling in Colombia’s Llanos Basin

Arrow brings Mateguafa-5 onstream after drilling in Llanos Basin

Nov 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button