Global and Regional MarketsNews

Sahara Group acquires seven rigs to boost upstream operations

Oct 6, 2025
0 179 Less than a minute
(L-R): Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer, Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, Dr. Tosin Etomi, Head, Commercial and Planning, Asharami Energy, Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Head: Integrated Gas Ventures, Asharami Energy; and Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group at the Africa Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sahara Group is expanding its upstream capacity with a target of producing 350,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd) within the next five years. This growth will be driven by the acquisition of seven brand-new rigs.

Leste Aihevba, CTO of Asharami Energy, noted that this rig acquisition is already yielding results, noting that one of the rigs, the 2000 HP Land rig named L-Buba, has commenced operations by spudding a gas development well in one of Sahara’s fields, with the second rig currently being mobilized to the site to spud an oil development well. Other rigs will follow soon.

The rigs will be managed by Arahas Global Oilfield Services, a Sahara Group company.

Oct 6, 2025
0 179 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Europa Oil & Gas

Europa secures extension for EG-08 license offshore Equatorial Guinea

Oct 6, 2025
New Saipem offshore contract in Nigeria worth $900 million

Eni restarts exploratory drilling with Saipem offshore Libya

Oct 6, 2025

QatarEnergy acquires interest in North Cleopatra exploration block offshore Egypt

Oct 6, 2025

Nicola Mavilla appointed Senior VP Exploration, TotalEnergies

Oct 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button