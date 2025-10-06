Sahara Group acquires seven rigs to boost upstream operations

Sahara Group is expanding its upstream capacity with a target of producing 350,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd) within the next five years. This growth will be driven by the acquisition of seven brand-new rigs.

Leste Aihevba, CTO of Asharami Energy, noted that this rig acquisition is already yielding results, noting that one of the rigs, the 2000 HP Land rig named L-Buba, has commenced operations by spudding a gas development well in one of Sahara’s fields, with the second rig currently being mobilized to the site to spud an oil development well. Other rigs will follow soon.

The rigs will be managed by Arahas Global Oilfield Services, a Sahara Group company.