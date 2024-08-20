Uncategorized

S-O 2024 – Havtil

Aug 20, 2024
0 37 Less than a minute
The Leftover Principle, developed by Erik Hollnagel, CSE Lab, refers to a trade-off that occurs during mechanization or automation, when the human operator is left with scattered tasks that were not feasible or economic to mechanize or automate.
Aug 20, 2024
0 37 Less than a minute

Related Articles

S-O 2024 – Markets_3

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – Markets_2

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – Markets_1

Aug 20, 2024

S-O 2024 – ESG_3

Aug 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button