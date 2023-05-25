Reducing fuel usage remains important strategy for drillers in low-carbon push

Engine management has become a key area of focus for drilling contractors, with systems such as battery energy storage becoming key tools in helping optimize fuel usage on the rig. In this interview with DC from the 2023 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference on 18 May, Jamie Sheets, Global Manager – APM Drilling Solutions at Ensign Energy Services, looks at the steps the industry is taking to help reduce emissions from their rigs. Mr Sheets also discusses how automation can provide value in optimizing engine management, and the steps companies to manage fuel use can take as they begin their low-carbon journeys.