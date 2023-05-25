Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsOnshore AdvancesSafety and ESGVideos

Reducing fuel usage remains important strategy for drillers in low-carbon push

May 25, 2023
0 317 Less than a minute

Engine management has become a key area of focus for drilling contractors, with systems such as battery energy storage becoming key tools in helping optimize fuel usage on the rig. In this interview with DC from the 2023 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference on 18 May, Jamie Sheets, Global Manager – APM Drilling Solutions at Ensign Energy Services, looks at the steps the industry is taking to help reduce emissions from their rigs. Mr Sheets also discusses how automation can provide value in optimizing engine management, and the steps companies to manage fuel use can take as they begin their low-carbon journeys.

May 25, 2023
0 317 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Industry in search of better system to manage pollution compensation

Sep 3, 2014

Visual, multiphase flow simulators aid spill drills

Oct 30, 2018

Secretary Zinke announces plan for unleashing America’s offshore oil and gas potential

Jan 4, 2018

Rahul Dhir to lead Tullow Oil as CEO starting 1 July

Apr 22, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button