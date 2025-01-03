Red Sky signs contract for Block 6/24, offshore Angola

The Angolan National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) and Red Sky signed a Risk Service Contract (RSC) on 31 December 2024 for offshore Block 6/24 in partnership with ACREP Exploração Petrolífera SA (ACREP) and Sonangol Exploracao e Produção SA (Sonangol E&P). The RSC for offshore Block 6/24 is the result of direct negotiations undertaken by Red Sky with ANPG.

Sonangol E&P is the operator of the Block with a 50% participating interest. Red Sky Energy will hold a 35% participating interest, and ACREP will hold the remaining 15% participating interest.

Block 6/24 is located 12 km offshore Angola in the Kwanza Basin, in water depths ranging from 70–80 m. The block is covered by 1,531 sq km of 2D seismic and 1,465 sq km of 3D seismic.

The company’s review and analysis of all data available indicates that nine wells have been drilled in Block 6/24, with one of the wells discovering the Cegonha oil field. Preliminary assessments indicate a potential commercial discovery. Geological and geophysical studies are now being initiated to firm up the resources of this discovery.