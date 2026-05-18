Halliburton deploys VersaFlex liner hanger system at BP’s ACG field in Caspian Sea

Halliburton deployed its VersaFlex expandable liner hanger system at the BP-operated Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) project offshore Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

BP selected the West Azeri C44 well as the first location for installation of the new 13⅜ × 16-in. system, which replaced a conventional liner hanger that had been in use on the field for more than a decade. The bidirectional design supports BP’s well integrity and construction objectives, and the deployment reduced well construction time by approximately two days.

Qualification for the application began in late 2022 when BP requested technical confirmation of the system’s suitability for ACG field conditions. Over the following two years, Halliburton worked with BP’s local, regional, and central teams through technical reviews and internal evaluations, including a finite element analysis approach tailored to ACG conditions to address anchoring and sealing performance requirements.