Petrobras confirms Guajira Offshore Basin gas discovery in Colombia

Following up on the extension of the gas discoveries in the Uchuva-1 and Uchuva-2 wells, renamed Sirius-1 and Sirius-2, Petrobras confirms that the gas potential in the discoveries located in the Guajira Offshore Basin, in Colombia, is around 6 trillion cu ft in place, confirming the magnitude of the discoveries made in the area.

Petrobras acts as operator (44.44%) in a consortium formed with Ecopetrol (55.56%). The consortium will continue operations to develop the area in accordance with planning and contractual forecasts with the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH).