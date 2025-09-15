Petrobras and Galp join Shell in Block 4, São Tomé and Príncipe

Galp, Shell and Petrobras reached an agreement for stakes in São Tomé and Príncipe’s Block 4. With this new configuration a consortium was formed, joined by the National Petroleum Agency of São Tomé and Príncipe (ANP-STP).

Galp is the operator of Block 6, where it holds an interest alongside Shell and ANP-STP. In addition to Block 6, Galp also holds an operating position in Block 12 in partnership with Equator and ANP-STP, and a stake in Block 11, operated by Shell, with Petrobras and ANP-STP as partners.

Galp has been present since 2015, and in 2022 drilled São Tomé’s first offshore exploration well, Jaca-1. Petrobras has been active in São Tomé and Príncipe since February 2024, when it acquired a stake in Blocks 10, 11 and 13.