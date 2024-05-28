Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsOnshore AdvancesVideos

Partnership, training among key elements of success in Patterson-UTI’s connection automation project

May 28, 2024
Last year, Patterson-UTI Drilling partnered with operators in the Permian to develop a platform to automate the connection process. At the 2024 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference in Houston on 16 May, DC Associate Editor Stephen Whitfield spoke with Chris Christopher, Senior Product Development Manager with Patterson-UTI, about the importance of connection automation, and why collaboration and training always play critical roles in a project like this. Further, Mr Christopher mentions new features being developed for the technology, including a pattern recognition algorithm to recognize tagging bottom. Watch the video for more information.

 

