Origem Energia deploys Datagration platform to enable advanced analytics

Origem Energia, a Brazilian integrated energy solutions provider, and Datagration, a US-based energy and environmental Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) developer, recently announced a three-year commercial agreement focused on the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in the energy sector.

The partnership is based on PetroVisor, a SaaS platform developed by Datagration. It is enabling Origem Energia to integrate intricate engineering, operations, financial and other enterprise data, allowing the company to execute and automate intricate analytics processes. The platform harnesses the power of advanced AI and ML technology, facilitating the centralized consolidation, cleansing and integration of data from diverse sources.

“This has been a productive and innovative collaboration from the outset,” said Luna Viana, COO at Origem Energia. “As a pilot, we integrated multi-source production and well test data from 50 wells. This, coupled with dashboard visualizations, improved our back allocation process and provides predictions driven by automated decline curve analysis.”

With the pilot’s success, the platform is now being deployed across all of Origem’s producing assets.

“We now have PetroVisor users in many of the world’s oil- and gas-producing regions. But this is our first fully commercial contract in Brazil,” said Peter Bernard, CEO and Chairman of Datagration.

By leveraging Datagration’s technology, Origem Energia aims to replace traditional oil and gas processes with innovative workflows tailored to Brazilian production operations.