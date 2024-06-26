Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsVideos

Organizations must consider risk mitigation as use of AI and generative AI increases in drilling

Jun 26, 2024
As the deployment of AI within drilling and rig operations continues to evolve and mature, the addition of generative AI is adding new layers of complexity in terms of ethics, governance and legal risks. For example, misuse, compliance with laws and regulations, and third-party management are all risks that should be considered.

At the 2024 IADC World Drilling Conference on 19 June in Madrid, DC spoke with Malini Manocha, Director – Center of Excellence at Nabors, about some potential risk mitigation strategies and considerations when organizations undertake an AI risk assessment.

