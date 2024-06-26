Innovating While Drilling®NewsVideos

Repsol harnesses machine learning to optimize drilling performance

Jun 26, 2024
0 544 Less than a minute

Repsol’s InWell.ai tool was founded on the principles of flexibility, using machine learning for prescriptive analytics, and having a real-time impact to maximize performance. Javier Rey, Drilling Data Management Engineer Sr at Repsol, spoke with DC at the 2024 IADC World Drilling Conference on 19 June in Madrid about the development of this tool and how it works, including its various modules for drilling; tripping, reaming and casing; and connections.

Watch the video with Mr Rey to learn more about InWell.ai and how it’s helping Repsol to prevent downtime in its drilling operations.

Jun 26, 2024
0 544 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Vår Energi discovers oil and gas in the North Sea

Jun 27, 2024

IADC steps up efforts to help standardize, scale geothermal drilling

Jun 26, 2024

Rystad Energy says this is the price needed to incentivize oil to meet incremental demand to 2030

Jun 26, 2024

Organizations must consider risk mitigation as use of AI and generative AI increases in drilling

Jun 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button