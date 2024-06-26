Repsol harnesses machine learning to optimize drilling performance

Repsol’s InWell.ai tool was founded on the principles of flexibility, using machine learning for prescriptive analytics, and having a real-time impact to maximize performance. Javier Rey, Drilling Data Management Engineer Sr at Repsol, spoke with DC at the 2024 IADC World Drilling Conference on 19 June in Madrid about the development of this tool and how it works, including its various modules for drilling; tripping, reaming and casing; and connections.

Watch the video with Mr Rey to learn more about InWell.ai and how it’s helping Repsol to prevent downtime in its drilling operations.