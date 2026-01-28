OKEA discovers additional petroleum at Brage field in North Sea

OKEA and its partners discovered additional petroleum in the Knockando Fensfjord prospect on the Brage field in the North Sea during drilling of development well 31/4-A-15 D from the Brage installation.

The well was drilled as part of ongoing field activity in production license 055, where Brage has been producing since 1993. The discovery came while targeting oil in the Brent Group Talisker sequence and encountered a 38.5-m hydrocarbon column in multiple sandstone layers of the Late Jurassic Fensfjord Formation.

Well 31/4-A-15 D was drilled to measured and vertical depths of 10,009 m and 2,309 m below sea level respectively before being terminated in the Middle Jurassic Oseberg Formation. The license partners, led by operator OKEA, are now considering development options for the Knockando Fensfjord discovery.

The Brage field partnership includes OKEA as operator alongside Lime Petroleum, DNO, Petrolia NOCO and M Vest Energy.