Oman awards offshore Block 80 to OQEP, Turkish Petroleum

Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for offshore Block 80 with OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP) and Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC), with the two parties holding equal 50% stakes and OQEP serving as operator.

Block 80 covers approximately 5,737 sq km in the Musandam Governorate near the Strait of Hormuz and includes the producing Bukha and West Bukha fields. It is the fifth concession block operated by OQEP in partnership with an international company.

The exploration program is structured in two four-year phases: the first requires 3D seismic acquisition over 500 sq km and the drilling of two exploration wells and one appraisal well; the second phase calls for at least one additional exploration or appraisal well.