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Eldorado closes Vantage Drilling acquisition to build five-rig fleet

Jun 29, 2026
0 61 Less than a minute
Ventura's Atlantic Zonda commences operations for Petrobras
Photo: Pelago Management

Eldorado completed its acquisition of Vantage Drilling International on 26 June 2026, with Vantage surviving as an indirect subsidiary of Eldorado following the $257.6 million all-cash transaction.

The combination brings together Eldorado’s seventh-generation drillship Atlantic Zonda, currently operating in Brazil under management by Ventura Offshore, with Vantage’s fleet of four rigs: the Platinum Explorer and Tungsten Explorer drillships, and the Topaz Driller and Soehanah jackups. Eldorado also has a separate agreement to acquire the Deep Value Driller, expected to close in H2 2026.

Jun 29, 2026
0 61 Less than a minute

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