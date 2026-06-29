Eldorado closes Vantage Drilling acquisition to build five-rig fleet

Eldorado completed its acquisition of Vantage Drilling International on 26 June 2026, with Vantage surviving as an indirect subsidiary of Eldorado following the $257.6 million all-cash transaction.

The combination brings together Eldorado’s seventh-generation drillship Atlantic Zonda, currently operating in Brazil under management by Ventura Offshore, with Vantage’s fleet of four rigs: the Platinum Explorer and Tungsten Explorer drillships, and the Topaz Driller and Soehanah jackups. Eldorado also has a separate agreement to acquire the Deep Value Driller, expected to close in H2 2026.