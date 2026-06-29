NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Deepsea Bergen to drill Equinor wildcat in Norwegian North Sea

Jun 29, 2026
0 24 Less than a minute

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate granted Equinor a drilling permit for wildcat well 30/8-7 S in production license 190 in the North Sea, with operations planned to commence in August 2026 using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Bergen semisubmersible.

Equinor operates PL 190 with a 50% interest. Petoro holds 40% and TotalEnergies holds the remaining 10%.

The Deepsea Bergen is a CS 60 E harsh-environment semisubmersible built in 2019 and rated for water depths to 3,000 m. It has operated under Odfjell Drilling’s management since 2022 and was fully acquired by the company in late 2025.

Jun 29, 2026
0 24 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Ventura's Atlantic Zonda commences operations for Petrobras

Eldorado closes Vantage Drilling acquisition to build five-rig fleet

Jun 29, 2026
Oman awards offshore Block 80 to OQEP

Oman awards offshore Block 80 to OQEP, Turkish Petroleum

Jun 29, 2026
EON Resources preliminary assessment yields big potential in the San Andres Formation

EON Resources clears path for 92-well Permian horizontal program

Jun 29, 2026
Petroperú, OIG Consortium launch 114-well drilling program at Talara's Block X

Petroperú, OIG Consortium launch 114-well drilling program at Talara’s Block X

Jun 26, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button