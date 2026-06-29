Deepsea Bergen to drill Equinor wildcat in Norwegian North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate granted Equinor a drilling permit for wildcat well 30/8-7 S in production license 190 in the North Sea, with operations planned to commence in August 2026 using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Bergen semisubmersible.

Equinor operates PL 190 with a 50% interest. Petoro holds 40% and TotalEnergies holds the remaining 10%.

The Deepsea Bergen is a CS 60 E harsh-environment semisubmersible built in 2019 and rated for water depths to 3,000 m. It has operated under Odfjell Drilling’s management since 2022 and was fully acquired by the company in late 2025.