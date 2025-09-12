OKEA makes oil discovery in the North Sea

OKEA and its partners have made an oil discovery near the Brage field. The preliminary estimated size of the discoveries in well 31/4-A-15 B is 0.3-1.11 million standard cu m of oil equivalent (2-7 million barrels) in the Cook Formation and 2.2-4.1 million standard cu m of oil equivalent (14-26 million barrels) in the Statfjord group in theTalisker area.

The well was drilled from Brage, and the licensees in production license 055 are considering tying the discovery back to the Brage field.

Wellbore 31/4-A-15 B encountered 25 m of oil in the Cook Formation in sandstone layers totaling 52.4 m with moderate reservoir properties.

In the Statfjord group, the wellbore encountered 63 m of oil in a total of 171 m of sandstone with moderate to good reservoir properties.

The wellbore was drilled to respective measured and vertical depths of 10,223 m and 2,759 m below the sea level. It was terminated in the Lunde Formation in the Upper Triassic. The wellbore has been permanently plugged and abandoned.