Noble completes sale of five jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling

Jan 29, 2026
The Noble Tom Prosser jackup (Source: Carnarvon Energy)

Noble Corp has completed the sale of five premium jackup drilling rigs to Borr Drilling in a transaction valued at $360 million.

The rigs sold – Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O’Brien, Noble Regina Allen, Noble Resilient and Noble Resolute – are advanced units built on Friede & Goldman JU-3000N and Gusto MSC CJ50 design platforms. The divestment increases Borr’s fleet to 29 jackups.

Noble will operate some of the rigs under bareboat charters back to the company to allow for the completion of existing drilling contracts, providing continuity for ongoing offshore work while facilitating the transition to Borr’s ownership.

