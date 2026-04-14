Obsidian Energy drills 11 wells in Peace River during Q1 2026

Obsidian Energy rig-released 11 wells in Peace River during Q1 2026, including five Clearwater producers, four Clearwater injection wells and two Bluesky producers, spanning the Nampa, Harmon Valley South, Cadotte and West Dawson fields.

The West Dawson 09-21 Clearwater pad delivered an IP22 of 299 boe/d per well, with oil quality of 16.5 API gravity. The Nampa 06-28 Clearwater pad recorded an IP28 of 143 boe/d per well at 16.2 API gravity. On the Bluesky, the Cadotte 14-33 pad achieved an IP30 of 196 boe/d and the HVS 13-08 pad reached an IP30 of 146 boe/d.

In Willesden Green, the company rig-released five Belly River wells in the Open Creek area during the quarter. The Open Creek 11-28 two-well Belly River pad, brought on production in early March, achieved an average IP30 of 303 boe/d per well.

The Open Creek 11-15 four-well Cardium pad, brought on production in February, averaged an IP30 of 523 boe/d per well. Three additional wells on the Open Creek 06-04 Belly River pad are expected on production in mid-April.

One rig remains active on the Dawson 5-13 Clearwater pad integrated waterflood project, continuing through spring break-up.