Halliburton appoints new Western Hemisphere President

Jan 14, 2026
Casey Maxwell, Halliburton Senior Vice President North America Land, has been promoted to President, Western Hemisphere, effective 1 February. Mr Maxwell succeeds Mark Richard, who will serve as senior advisor to chairman, president and CEO Jeff Miller.

Mr Maxwell joined Halliburton in 2006 as a field associate in Odessa, Texas. He has advanced through roles of increasing responsibility in field sales, technical sales, business development, and area leadership based in Midland, Denver, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and an MBA from Texas Tech University.

