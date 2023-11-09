NOV, AKM to partner on drilling data analytics platform

NOV and AKM announced the incorporation of AKM’s ProACT, a drilling data analytics platform, onto NOV’s Max, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) system.

ProACT streamlines well construction workflows from planning and daily operations to post-well analysis and reporting, which allows operators to improve drilling operations. Its toolkit equips drilling engineers, managers and field personnel to make rapid, informed decisions that not only mitigate drilling risks but also reduce cycle times and control costs.

Meanwhile, the Max program delivers high-fidelity real-time data directly to ProACT to enhance its drilling analytics. By including the use of ProACT on Max, users access their drilling, completion, production and low-carbon digital solutions in one location.

“This important collaboration is a direct response to our customers’ demands,” said Amitt Mehta, CEO at AKM. “They sought a seamlessly integrated, universal system that hosts all the proven field and office-based applications necessary to accelerate decision-making during well construction.”