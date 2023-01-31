NOIA publishes ESG report highlighting emissions reduction case studies

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) released a report highlighting the work done by the NOIA Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Network and NOIA members. The goal is to share and develop the best ESG practices across the offshore energy industry, including 16 case studies in emissions reduction.

“Environmental, Social, and Governance performance is not just a catchphrase; it’s a core part of how the offshore energy industry does business,” Paul Danos, NOIA Chairman and Owner & CEO of Danos, said. “Our industry is made up of thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of women and men who, along with producing energy safely and sustainably, support and promote the betterment of local communities. This attitude is how we lift our communities, and it is how we are solving pressing environmental and societal challenges at home and around the world.”

The report features case studies in emissions reduction from member companies: Beacon Offshore Energy, BP, Halliburton, Heerema Marine Contractors, Shell, LLOG, Noble Corp, NOV, Oil States International, Promethean Energy, SEACOR Marine, SLB, Talos Energy, TechnipFMC, TGS and Tidewater.

The NOIA CCS Workgroup is aligning NOIA membership and activities in deployment of CCS in the US Gulf of Mexico. Since the workgroup published its first CCS policy paper in January 2022, it has worked jointly with the Offshore Operators Committee in support of a forward-looking offshore carbon sequestration regulatory regime.