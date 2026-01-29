Cairn discovers gas in Ambe-2A well offshore India

Cairn Oil & Gas made a natural gas discovery at the Ambe-2A appraisal well in the Ambe offshore block on India’s west coast in the Arabian Sea.

The discovery was encountered in reservoir intervals below the main gas-bearing zone within the Miocene-Tarkeshwar formation. Cairn has notified the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the drilling results.

The Ambe block (CB/OSDSF/AMBE/2021) was awarded to Cairn under the DSF-III bidding round and covers approximately 728 sq km in shallow offshore waters. Cairn holds a 100% participating interest in the license.

Cairn plans to drill two additional wells as part of the ongoing drilling program to further evaluate reservoir continuity and support development planning. The drilling campaign is intended to support near-term monetization of the discovery through phased field development.