NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Cairn discovers gas in Ambe-2A well offshore India

Jan 29, 2026
0 349 1 minute read
Cairn acquires 7 new blocks in OALP Round-IX

Cairn Oil & Gas made a natural gas discovery at the Ambe-2A appraisal well in the Ambe offshore block on India’s west coast in the Arabian Sea.

The discovery was encountered in reservoir intervals below the main gas-bearing zone within the Miocene-Tarkeshwar formation. Cairn has notified the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the drilling results.

The Ambe block (CB/OSDSF/AMBE/2021) was awarded to Cairn under the DSF-III bidding round and covers approximately 728 sq km in shallow offshore waters. Cairn holds a 100% participating interest in the license.

Cairn plans to drill two additional wells as part of the ongoing drilling program to further evaluate reservoir continuity and support development planning. The drilling campaign is intended to support near-term monetization of the discovery through phased field development.

Jan 29, 2026
0 349 1 minute read

Related Articles

Noble completes sale of five jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling

Jan 29, 2026
Well 31/4-A-15 D were drilled from the Brage installation, the Brage field has been producing since 1993. (Photo: OKEA)

OKEA discovers additional petroleum at Brage field in North Sea

Jan 28, 2026
ONGC spuds AND-P-1 deepwater stratigraphic well offshore Andaman

ONGC spuds AND-P-1 deepwater stratigraphic well offshore Andaman

Jan 28, 2026
SLB wins multi-year drilling support contracts in Oman

SLB wins multi-year drilling support contracts in Oman

Jan 28, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button