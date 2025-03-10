NNPC/FIRST E&P JV makes hydrocarbon discovery in OML 85, Songhai Field

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) and FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) have confirmed a significant hydrocarbon discovery in the Songhai Field, located in OML 85 in the shallow offshore region of Bayelsa.

The well was spudded on 18 November 2024 as part of efforts to increase and sustain the JV’s oil production over the next five years. It was successfully drilled to a total depth of 8,883 ft Measured Depth (MD) in 30 m of water. The well encountered hydrocarbons across eight reservoirs, logging over 1,000 ft of hydrocarbon-bearing sands, most of which exhibit excellent reservoir properties.

Preliminary analysis indicates substantial oil and gas volumes, reinforcing the field’s commercial potential. Further evaluations, including formation testing and well data integration, will be conducted to refine resource estimates and optimize field development plans.