Modular dual jack lifting system designed to aid decom activity

To help operators better handle decommissioning challenges, Voll Marintek has developed its “Lean Machine” dual jack lifting system. Dennis Vollmar, Company Director, describes the system as a hybrid solution between a hydraulic workover unit and a modular drilling rig. It contains a series of modules designed to cover specific plug and abandonment tasks that can be stacked on top of one another, allowing users to perform sequential tasks at the wellsite, as opposed to mobilizing specialized equipment or workover rigs for each task.

Speaking to DC from the 2023 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Amsterdam on 14 September, Mr Vollmar explains the key differentiators between the Lean Machine and a standard modular rig. He also discusses the impact the system can have on nonproductive time during decommissioning activity, as well as the next steps the company plans to take before bringing the system to market.