Uncategorized

MJ25_SLBfluids2

Apr 21, 2025
0 108 Less than a minute
The drilling fluids advisor is a self-learning system in which each treatment used on a given well is a data point that helps to enhance the model’s future suggestions. After a treatment is made, the model automatically works to detect changes in relevant fluid properties and compare those changes in the fluid against the changes its own algorithms had predicted. The results are added to a case history library for future reference. Source: SPE/IADC 223676 (Click on image to enlarge.)
Apr 21, 2025
0 108 Less than a minute

Related Articles

MJ25_Wellspec

Apr 21, 2025

MJ25_SLBfluids3

Apr 21, 2025

MJ25_Hephae3

Apr 21, 2025

MJ25_Hephae2

Apr 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button