Harbour Energy exits Natuna A and Tuna; operatorship shifts to Prime

Harbour Energy agreed to transfer its operated positions in Indonesia’s Natuna Sea Block A and the Tuna development to Prime Group, setting up a full handover of field operations, development planning and any future drilling activities once regulatory approvals are complete.

In Block A, Harbour’s departure covers its operated stake in a long-running offshore gas hub that continues to supply regional customers. The block’s producing wells and associated infrastructure will move under Prime’s control, along with responsibility for reservoir management and any further infill or maintenance drilling the field may require.

The Tuna project, operated by Harbour during appraisal and early development, will also transition to Prime. The field sits near the Indonesia–Vietnam maritime boundary and has already undergone appraisal drilling, concept selection and early design work. Development drilling, subsea tie-backs and field-startup planning now shift to the incoming operator.