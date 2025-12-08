Global and Regional MarketsNewsPeople, Companies and Products

Harbour Energy exits Natuna A and Tuna; operatorship shifts to Prime

Dec 8, 2025
0 464 1 minute read
Harbour Energy exits Natuna A and Tuna; operatorship shifts to Prime

Harbour Energy agreed to transfer its operated positions in Indonesia’s Natuna Sea Block A and the Tuna development to Prime Group, setting up a full handover of field operations, development planning and any future drilling activities once regulatory approvals are complete.

In Block A, Harbour’s departure covers its operated stake in a long-running offshore gas hub that continues to supply regional customers. The block’s producing wells and associated infrastructure will move under Prime’s control, along with responsibility for reservoir management and any further infill or maintenance drilling the field may require.

The Tuna project, operated by Harbour during appraisal and early development, will also transition to Prime. The field sits near the Indonesia–Vietnam maritime boundary and has already undergone appraisal drilling, concept selection and early design work. Development drilling, subsea tie-backs and field-startup planning now shift to the incoming operator.

Dec 8, 2025
0 464 1 minute read

Related Articles

Seatrium secures repeat jackup contract for Kingdom 4

Seatrium secures repeat jackup contract for Kingdom 4

Dec 10, 2025
Eni extends use of Ventura Offshore's semisubmersible

Eni exercises third optional well on Ventura’s SSV Catarina

Dec 10, 2025

Eni makes gas discovery in Kutei Basin, Indonesia

Dec 10, 2025
Transocean signs $130 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship

Transocean signs $130 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship

Dec 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button