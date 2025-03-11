Many Stories, One Voice: Celebrating 85 years of the IADC legacy through stories

As IADC celebrates its 85th anniversary, we’re seizing this opportunity to tell our industry’s stories – your stories. Each unique perspective adds vibrant threads to our collective narrative, painting a truer picture of who we are and what we stand for.

For decades, the drilling industry has faced a unique and concerning challenge: being grossly misunderstood by the world at large. The general public lacks awareness of the industry’s passionate people, cutting-edge technological advancements and tireless efforts toward sustainability and operational optimization.

The following entries are part of IADC’s 85th anniversary campaign, “Many Stories, One Voice,” which aims to showcase the real human stories behind the drilling industry.

We invite you to join us in this effort by sharing a personal story that highlights the passion, innovation and purpose powering our industry and the lives of everyone it touches.

Click here to submit your story.

Bill’s Story

The following story is from IADC Global Sales Manager Bill Krull

Exactly 15 years ago this January, I entered the industry having very little exposure to or insight into drilling and completions. My journey began as a consultant to IADC selling advertising for Drilling Contractor magazine, the IADC Membership Directory and websites. One of many IADC mentors, Mike Killalea, was tremendous in his interest in educating me on drilling contractors and the industry in general.

I quickly noticed that many professionals in the industry and employees of IADC were willing and interested in assisting new entrants to our industry. I began attending as many conferences as possible and volunteering on various committees, not only for education but also for networking. This proved beneficial in adopting an entirely new group of contacts, many of whom I now consider friends.

After nine years contracting to IADC, I was asked to come on board full time in 2019. My role has dramatically changed over time to include managing the Incident Statistics Program, technical software development workgroups, technical resources and forms development. The Incident Statistics Program was an area completely foreign to me, and IADC gave me an opportunity to learn. For this, I’m forever grateful, as I think it’s difficult to find a home where you have such opportunities to continue to have a career evolve – particularly at this point in my career.

Many thanks to IADC colleagues, mentors and members for our wonderful industry family! DC

Jackie’s Story

The following story is from IADC H 2 S Safe Accreditation Coordinator Jackie Pavon

I first heard of IADC from my kind friend and now colleague Bill Krull. It always amazed me how positively he spoke about this organization. Every time I saw him, he was refreshed, optimistic and genuinely energized about his work. In today’s world, where many see work as just a job, finding someone who truly loves what they do is rare. I remember thinking, “What kind of company could inspire such passion?” and hoping that, one day, I would also find a place where I felt the same.

My prayer was answered when IADC opened a position for an H 2 S Safe Accreditation Coordinator. With my experience, a deep desire to be part of something meaningful, and the stability that IADC offers, I eagerly embraced the opportunity. Now that I’m here, I can truly say this is where I belong. The training, support and encouragement from my colleagues have been invaluable. IADC isn’t just a company; it’s a community of people who genuinely care about their work, each other and the greater mission we serve. The work I do with IADC brings me so much fulfillment that, by the time I pick up my 1-year-old daughter from school, I’m already feeling grateful. We sing our hearts out to ‘90s country as we drive home, and when I walk through the door to my loving husband, I feel a deep sense of joy. That’s the kind of happiness I cherish every single day, and it’s made possible by the meaningful work I’m lucky to be doing.

The H 2 S Safe Program and this organization have become like a second home to me. I feel not only at ease but also challenged and inspired every day. I’m eager to contribute, grow and help make the program the best it can be. I have the privilege of working alongside dedicated training providers, supporting them as they reach their goals and uphold the highest safety standards. Knowing that our work directly impacts lives and promotes safety in the industry is what drives me. Because at the end of the day, safety isn’t just a priority – it’s a responsibility we all share.

Looking ahead, I see a future filled with possibility. I am excited to continue learning, growing and evolving with IADC. I look forward to building new relationships, taking on new challenges, and contributing in ways that leave a lasting impact. More than anything, I am grateful to be here, to be part of this family, and to be trusted with work that truly matters.

I’d love to raise a glass and say, “Cheers to 85 more years!” but let’s be real, by then, I’d much rather be in the Bahamas, enjoying a cold beer with my feet in the sand. So instead, I’ll say, “Cheers to many more amazing years with IADC… until I retire!” DC