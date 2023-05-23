Latshaw Drilling HSE Director: Safety metrics should incorporate industry successes in incident prevention

While total recordable incident rate (TRIR) is the industry standard for measuring safety performance on the rig site, it may not be the most effective metric, according to Cody Ashley, Director of HSE at Latshaw Drilling. Speaking on a safety panel at the 2023 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference on 18 May, Mr Ashley described TRIR as a “measure of our failures” and suggested that companies should focus more on metrics that look at successes in preventing incidents. Mr Ashley spoke with DC at the conference about his perception of the value of metrics like TRIR and serious injuries and fatalities (SIF), as well as how third-party vendors at the rig can also play a role in helping drillers manage safety.