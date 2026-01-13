Kolibri reports performance from Barnes, Velin wells in Oklahoma

Kolibri Global Energy reported early production results from four recently drilled horizontal wells in its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma, highlighting improving rates and strong oil weighting from the Barnes wells and continued cleanup at the Velin wells.

The Barnes 6-31-2H and Barnes 6-4H wells have been on production for approximately 30 days. The 1.5-mi lateral Barnes 6-31-2H well averaged 634 boepd over the last five days, including 529 barrels of oil per day (bopd), with a 30-day average rate of 529 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The 1-mi lateral Barnes 6-4H well averaged 451 boepd over the last five days, including 374 bopd, and posted a 30-day average rate of 452 boepd.

Both Barnes wells are producing high oil cuts of approximately 83%, consistent with performance from the Lovina wells drilled earlier in the year. On a lateral-length-normalized basis, the Barnes wells are producing at rates approximately 22% higher than the Lovina wells at a similar point in their production life. Kolibri noted that production from the Barnes 6-31-2H well has continued to improve since initial reporting, while rates from the Barnes 6-4H well have remained steady.

The two Velin wells, Velin 12-9H and Velin 12-10H, were fracture stimulated prior to the Barnes wells and began flowback afterward. The Velin 12-9H well averaged 283 boepd over the last five days with a 30-day average of 257 boepd, while the Velin 12-10H well averaged 233 boepd over the last five days and recorded a 30-day average of 176 boepd.

Kolibri said the Velin wells continue to improve and are exhibiting production behavior that differs from other wells in the field. The operator attributed the slower early cleanup in part to longer-than-normal shut-in periods following fracture stimulation due to the close proximity of the four wellbores during completion operations. In addition, formation analysis indicates increased natural healed fractures and small-scale faulting at the Velin location, potentially associated with a nearby structural uplift.