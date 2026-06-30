Kolibri adds fourth well to 2026 Oklahoma drilling program

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. broadened its drilling strategy in the Tishomingo field in Oklahoma beyond the Lower Caney formation, adding evaluation of the False Caney, Upper Caney, T-zone and Sycamore benches using modified completion techniques.

Kolibri added a fourth well to its 2026 drilling program, the Lovina 5-8-1H, a two-mile lateral targeting the False Caney with a 98.5% working interest. The drilling rig is scheduled to move to that well immediately after completing the three previously announced Clifton Mack wells. The Upper Caney is the next likely bench for testing, with drilling possible in late 2026 or early 2027. Timing for the T-zone and Sycamore remains undetermined.

The Clifton Mack 11-14-1HR well was drilled and cased after being redrilled with a redesigned casing program, following unexpected geologic conditions encountered during the initial attempt. Kolibri is batch drilling the Clifton Mack 11-14-2HR and 11-14-3HR wells, applying lessons learned from the first well, with completion planned for Q3. The Clifton Mack wells sit in the southwest corner of Kolibri’s acreage block and were probable locations in the company’s December 2025 reserve report.