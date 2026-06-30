Rhino Resources confirms reservoir continuity at Capricornus appraisal well

Rhino Resources completed drilling of the Capricornus-1A appraisal well in the eastern portion of the Capricornus fairway on Block 2914 offshore Namibia, confirming pressure communication with the reservoir fairway discovered by the Capricornus-1X well.

The well was spudded on 2 May 2026 with the Saipem 12000 drillship in a water depth of 1,285 m and reached a total depth of 4,818 m measured depth on 11 June 2026. Drilling operations were completed safely and without incident. The well intersected a gross reservoir interval of 46 m. A representative core of the main reservoir section was acquired, and a full suite of wireline logging and formation evaluation data was collected.

Preliminary analysis of downhole pressure data indicated the presence of an oil-bearing sandstone reservoir in pressure communication with the fairway discovered by Capricornus-1X. The core, pressure and wireline datasets from Capricornus-1A will be integrated with data from previous PEL 85 wells to support the joint venture’s ongoing appraisal and exploration activities.

“The Capricornus-1A well has delivered important information that advances our understanding of the morphology of the Capricornus reservoir system,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Smithard. “Confirmation of pressure communication with Capricornus-1X provides evidence of reservoir continuity across the accumulation and increases our drilling confidence as we continue to advance the appraisal of the Capricornus discovery.”

PEL 85 is operated by Rhino with a 42.5% working interest. Co-venturers are Azule Energy (42.5%), NAMCOR (10%) and Korres Investments (5%).