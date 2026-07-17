Aker BP extends Odfjell rig contract to 2028

Odfjell Drilling received signed confirmation from Aker BP that it has extended the firm contract period for the Deepsea Nordkapp semisubmersible by one year.

The extension pushes the rig’s firm contract backlog to the end of 2028, after which Aker BP retains further options. The operating rate applicable to the extension will be set by the end of 2026, using a rate reflective of market rates and defined by two independent rig brokers.

The Deepsea Nordkapp, a sixth-generation dynamically positioned harsh-environment semisubmersible, has worked continuously with Aker BP since its delivery in 2019.