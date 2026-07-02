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JA26_Corva1

Jul 1, 2026
0 5 Less than a minute
Corva’s experience in deploying its Predictive Drilling software in the field over the past few years has underscored a key lesson: Successful automation is an operational discipline enabled by technology, not a technology project supported by operations. (Click the image to enlarge.)
Jul 1, 2026
0 5 Less than a minute

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