Afentra targets 2027 start for Kwanza basin drilling campaign

Afentra provided an operational update on its Angola activities, confirming that the Pacassa SW exploration well on Block 3/05 remained underway, with results expected in late July.

The well is targeting an undrilled fault block adjacent to the Pacassa field, with potential recoverable resources of up to 70 mmbo. Depending on the outcome, the second well in the program will be either a Pacassa SW injection well or the Impala-2 development well, to be drilled from the Impala wellhead platform approximately 1,000 m from the existing Impala-1 production well.

Onshore, Afentra said a high-resolution enhanced Full Tensor Gravity survey across the Kwanza basin has been completed, supporting plans for a drilling and workover campaign targeting late 2026 into 2027. The work includes an assessment of redevelopment potential at the Quenguela Norte field, part of the KON4 block awarded to Afentra by presidential decree in May 2026.