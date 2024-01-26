IADC Board of Directors elects 2024 officers

Brad James, Chair – Enterprise Offshore Drilling

Mr James has served as founding President, CEO and Board Member of Enterprise Offshore Drilling since 2016. He previously served as Senior VP Marketing of Hercules Offshore from 2006 through 2016. Prior to that he held various leadership roles at Transocean, was founding President of Field Drilling Company and VP of Southland Drilling. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1981.

Kevin Neveu, Vice Chair – Precision Drilling

Mr Neveu is President, CEO and a Director of Precision Drilling and has held these positions since 2007. He has 43 years of experience in the oilfield services sector, holding various technical, marketing and management positions over his career. Mr Neveu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and is a graduate of the University of Alberta. He has also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

Andy Hendricks, Past Chair – Patterson-UTI

Mr Hendricks has served as President and CEO of Patterson-UTI since 2012 and as a Director of Patterson-UTI since 2017. He was previously Chief Operating Officer of the company in 2012. Prior to Patterson-UTI, he served as President of Schlumberger Drilling & Measurements from 2010 to 2012 and had worked for Schlumberger in various worldwide locations and capacities since 1988. Mr Hendricks holds a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University.

Scott McReaken, Secretary/Treasurer – Northern Ocean

Mr McReaken was named CEO of the Northern Drilling and Northern Ocean Groups in December 2018. He has been a part of the Seadrill group companies since 2012, where he previously served as CEO and Director of Sevan Drilling and Chief Financial Officer of North Atlantic Drilling.

Mr McReaken has held various leadership roles in the United States, North Sea, West Africa and South America. He began his career at Arthur Andersen and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Tim McGarity, Division VP Drilling Services – NOV

Mr McGarity serves as Director, Western Hemisphere Offshore at NOV Rig Technologies. During his tenure with NOV, he has worked both land and offshore in operations and business development. Prior to coming to the oilfield, Mr McGarity worked in international shipping for CP Ships as the manager of the its government/military team. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M Galveston and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Gene Stahl, Division VP North America Onshore – Precision Drilling

Mr Stahl was appointed as President, North American Drilling of Precision Drilling in 2023 and previously held the position of Chief Marketing Officer. Since joining Precision Drilling in 1993, he has held positions with increasing responsibility, including in contracts, investor relations, engineering, manufacturing, rig construction, procurement, field training and development, and HSE. Mr Stahl holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Calgary and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School, Advanced Management Program.

Jon Richards, Division VP Offshore – Diamond Offshore Drilling

Mr Richards has served as Senior VP of Worldwide Operations for Diamond Offshore since 2020. He started his career as an Operations Development Trainee with Diamond Offshore in 1997. In his more than 26 years in the offshore drilling industry since, he has held various leadership roles and responsibilities managing operations in the United States, United Kingdom, West Africa and Brazil.

Mr Richards holds a degree in business management from Texas Tech University.

James “Jim” Nowotny, Division VP International Onshore – Helmerich & Payne

Mr Nowotny is the Vice President International and Offshore Business Development at Helmerich & Payne. He has extensive domestic and international leadership experience in multiple areas of the offshore and land drilling industry, including marketing and business development, commercial and technical contracts, operations, manufacturing and engineering. He has worked in the energy industry since 1995.

Prior to joining Helmerich & Payne, he worked for an international oilfield equipment manufacturer and in various roles for Atwood Oceanics.

Mr Nowotny has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University and has completed several executive education courses at Columbia Business School, Harvard Law School and Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.